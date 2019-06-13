Human Discoveries first look: Zac Efron, Anna Kendrick, Jillian Bell star in Facebook Watch's animated series

The first look of Facebook Watch's upcoming animated series Human Discoveries was recently released. Set during the dawn of civilisation, it follows a group of friends who "stumble onto humanity's best and worst, innovations. Art. Alcohol. Fashion. Racism. Small talk. And, much to their confusion, monogamy," according to the official synopsis, writes Den of Geek.

The voice cast includes Zac Efron, Anna Kendrick, Jillian Bell, Lamorne Morris, Lisa Kudrow, Lamorne Morris and Paul Schreer. The details about the characters voiced by each actor are yet to be announced.

Facebook Watch's satirical animated comedy series, #HumanDiscoveries, announces a July release date. https://t.co/BrNKwTI5tDpic.twitter.com/CdLjEC86i4 — Den of Geek News! (@DenofGeekUS) June 12, 2019

Human Discoveries is co-produced by ShadowMachine (BoJack Horseman and Robot Chicken) and Efron's Ninja's Runnin' Wild. Efron and Kendrick along with Kirk J Rudell, Chris Bruno, David Howard Lee, Corey Campodonico, Alex Bulkley, Jason Barrett and Mike Simkin are the executive producers. The show is among the many animated content that Facebook Watch carries like Human Kind Of and Liverspots and Astronots.

Efron was last seen in Joe Berlinger's Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. He will also voice Fred Jones in a new animated Scooby Doo film. Meanwhile, Kendrick was a part of the mystery A Simple Favor with Blake Lively and Linda Cardellini.

Facebook Watch will premiere Human Discoveries on 16 July.

