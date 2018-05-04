A Simple Favor teaser: Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively star in Paul Feig's Gone Girl-esque mystery thriller

Lionsgate dropped the teaser trailer for the mystery thriller A Simple Favor, starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, and it looks like a clear departure from Paul Feig's usual female-driven comedies.

The director of films like Bridesmaids, The Heat and the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot seems to have taken a more Gone Girl route for his new film based on Darcey Bell‘s 2017 thriller novel A Simple Favor.

The 89-minute clip teases moments of the almost-too-perfect life of the glamorous Emily Nelson (Lively), her hot husband and perfect life as narrated by her supposed best friend Stephanie Ward (Kendrick). When the "wonderful, elegant" Emily mysteriously disappears one day, it makes Stephanie question how well she really knew her BFF.

"Everybody has a dark side," says Kendrick's Stephanie on voiceover. "Some of us are better at hiding it than others."

A Simple Favor has garnered a lot of attention over the past week after its promotional stunt. Lively deleted every single post and unfollowed almost everyone on Instagram. Instead, she is currentlt following accurately 36 random Emily Nelsons. Her bio teases the film's storyline — "What happened to Emily?"

The film also features Linda Cardellini, Jean Smart, Rupert Friend and Andrew Rannells.

It is scheduled to release on 14 September.

Watch the trailer below:

Updated Date: May 04, 2018 17:34 PM