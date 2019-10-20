You are here:

Huma Qureshi wraps up Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead shoot: 'Can't wait for you all to see this'

Huma Qureshi has wrapped up the shooting for filmmaker Zack Snyder's upcoming Netflix project Army of the Dead. The Leila star shared the news on her Instagram page where she posted the photo of a clapboard from the film's set.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista is headlining the Netflix project, which will mark Snyder's return to direction after a gap of two years and debut on the streaming platform.

The cast also includes Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera and Theo Rossi.

The adventure is set amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, during which a man assembles a group of mercenaries to take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Snyder has co-written the screenplay with Joby Harold and Shay Hatten, from a story idea developed by him. Principal photography started in July. Army of the Dead brings Snyder back to zombie genre after Dawn of the Dead, his feature film debut in 2004.

Snyder is also producing the project along with his wife Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller through their Stone Quarry production company.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2019 09:55:35 IST