Huma Saleem Qureshi, popularly known as Huma Qureshi turns 36 today. Born in New Delhi to restaurateur Saleem Qureshi, Huma Qureshi is known for working predominantly in the Hindi film industry. Qureshi began her acting career with Anurag Kashyap's directorial Gangs Of Wasseypur, which was released in 2012. She played the role of Mohsina, a girl heavily inspired by Bollywood. With her portrayal of the character, Huma Qureshi received critical acclaim and widespread recognition. Since then, the actress has appeared in several movies and web series and has continued to leave her mark.

Some of Huma Qureshi's notable works include Jolly LLB 2, Badlapur, and Dedh Ishqiya among others.

On her 36th birthday, here is a look at her movies:

1. Gangs of Wasseypur

Released in 2012, the film marked Huma Qureshi's entry into the Hindi film industry. This two-part crime drama film featured Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and others. The film revolves around a deadly blood feud between Shahid Khan and Sultan, which eventually spans over three generations.

2. Dedh Ishqiya

Huma Qureshi essayed the role of Muniya in Abhishek Chaubey's black comedy film Dedh Ishqiya. Released in 2014, the film also featured Madhuri Dixit, Naseeruddin Shah, and Arshad Warsi.

3. Badlapur

Released in 2015, Badlapur featured Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. Actress Huma Qureshi played the role of Jhimli in Badlapur. The film revolved around Raghav, who walks on a fine line between good and evil as he vows to avenge the death of his family members by two criminals.

4. Jolly LLB 2

Released in 2017, the film featured Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles. A clumsy lawyer, Jolly's (Akshay Kumar) life takes a turn when is faced with representing the most critical court case of his career.

5. Army of the Dead

Released in 2021 on Netflix, this horror/action film featured Qureshi essaying the role of Geeta. The film revolves around a group of mercenaries who try to pull off an ultimate heist after a zombie outbreak takes place in Las Vegas.

