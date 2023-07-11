In a recent interaction with Barkha Dutt, actress Huma Qureshi spoke about facing body shaming and revealed, “People said she’s such a lovely fine actress with a beautiful face, but maybe she’s 5 kg too heavy to be a mainstream heroine.” The actress added, “They also said ‘What is she wearing? Look at her knees and her calves, zooming on certain body parts and circling them and many more.'”

Huma also said, “This is what you do to a young person who is trying to make it in her 20s.” In another interview with AajTak, she spoke about being an Indian Muslim and said, “I never realised that I am Muslim and I am different. My father is running a restaurant, Saleem’s in Kailash Colony (Delhi) for 50 years. In my personal experience, I have never felt it. People might have felt it. Having said that, I feel, questions should be asked and every government should answer.”

EXCLUSIVE interview of Huma Qureshi on Tarla with Firstpost

What was the preparation for the role for Tarla like?

Intense, yet fun. In fact, it was great fun working with Piyush Gupta. This is his first film as a director. But he has tremendous work behind him as a writer in Chhichhore, Dangal. I was very excited to work with Nitish Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, whose work I deeply admire. So, I knew this was going to be real, authentic and I wanted to explore that as and not just do a surface level kind of a performance. I loved the whole process, whether it was changing my face with the help of those dentures, wearing glasses, the walk, the gestures, working in the kitchen and actually looking like a kitchen that you owned. Yes, it did take a lot of time using those small building boxes to look and be like Tarla Dalal.