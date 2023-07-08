Huma Qureshi, whose film Tarla began streaming on Zee5 from July 7 onwards, spoke about being a Muslim in India in today’s times when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asked about protection of free speech and the rights of Indian Muslims in the country. Speaking to AajTak about it, the actress said, “I never realised that I am Muslim and I am different. My father is running a restaurant, Saleem’s in Kailash Colony (Delhi) for 50 years. In my personal experience, I have never felt it. People might have felt it. Having said that, I feel, questions should be asked and every government should answer.”

EXCLUSIVE interview of Huma Qureshi on Tarla

What was the preparation for the role for Tarla like?

Intense, yet fun. In fact, it was great fun working with Piyush Gupta. This is his first film as a director. But he has tremendous work behind him as a writer in Chhichhore, Dangal. I was very excited to work with Nitish Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, whose work I deeply admire. So, I knew this was going to be real, authentic and I wanted to explore that as and not just do a surface level kind of a performance. I loved the whole process, whether it was changing my face with the help of those dentures, wearing glasses, the walk, the gestures, working in the kitchen and actually looking like a kitchen that you owned. Yes, it did take a lot of time using those small building boxes to look and be like Tarla Dalal.

Bombay food vs Delhi Food

Delhi food.

Bombay life vs Delhi life…

Bombay life. I love Bombay. Though, I was born in Delhi and love Delhi food, weather and most importantly my parents live here. But I have to live in Bombay because now that is my home.