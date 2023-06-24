ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform, released the trailer of its latest original film ‘Tarla’. Directed by Piyush Gupta, the direct-to-digital film is a biopic based on the life and career of the popular chef and cookbook author, Tarla Dalal. Starring Huma Qureshi in and as Tarla, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi in a pivotal role as Tarla’s husband and her support system. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures, Tarla will stream on ZEE5 from 7th July.

As seen in the trailer, the slice-of-life drama centres on Tarla Dalal, the most popular home chef in India. The trailer introduces a young Tarla as someone who is ambitious and wants to do ‘something’ in her life but is unable to find her calling. With time she realises her love for cooking and goes from being an amateur cook to a professional one. Eventually, she opens her home cooking classes and then goes on to run her own television shows. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Tarla’s life beyond food as it features her supportive husband and kids.

A moving tale about an ambitious but novice chef, who goes on to become a culinary expert and a television celebrity, Tarla is an out and out feel-good story. The film captures her many accomplishments as she was the first woman to have a cooking show, a cookbook, and is the only Indian to have won a Padma Shri for her contributions to the culinary arts. The film pays tribute to this extraordinary lady and celebrates her undying passion for finding her purpose, her unyielding love for food and her unfading enthusiasm for ‘kuchkarnahai’.

Huma Qureshi said, “Tarla is a moving and a feel-good film with a dash of emotions, a sprinkle of inspiration and a garnish of flavourful entertainment. Tarla Dalal’s ambitious nature and her relentless pursuit of purpose will surely inspire the audience who want to do something remarkable and pathbreaking in life. I have grown up watching her cookery show with my mother and recreating many dishes from her cookbook, so it is an honour for me to bring her inspiring journey to life. I have tried to embody her enthusiasm and her spirit with utmost sincerity, and I hope that I have succeeded in recreating her magical onscreen persona in Tarla the film”.

Sharib Hashmi said, “Back in those days when the term entrepreneur wasn’t even in trend, Tarla Dalal broke many barriers and became a force to be reckoned with. While everyone knows her journey but not many people know the struggles she went through to reach that mark. What people might also not know is that Tarla had a supportive husband who was the wind beneath her wings. He gave up on his dreams to help Tarla achieve hers. They both together made Tarla’s dreams come true. I hope that Tarla and Nalin’s story inspire every household who otherwise may still operate in a patriarchal manner”.

Piyush Gupta said, “I feel privileged to direct a film which follows the journey of the most remarkable woman who went from being a homemaker to becoming the kitchen guide for almost every homemaker in India. Tarla Dalal was a pioneer in many ways – she was the first woman to have a cooking show, a cookbook, and is the only Indian to have won a Padma Shri for her contributions to the culinary arts.So,I feel honoured to helm a biopic based on her extraordinary life. I could not have asked for a better directorial debut, and I can’t wait for everyone to get inspired by her journey and to relive the glorious times of Tarla Dalal”.

‘Tarla’ is all set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 from 7th July 2023!

