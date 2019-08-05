Hum Aapke Hain Koun turns 25: Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Renuka Shahane fondly remember 1994 classic

Sooraj Barjatya's 1994 classic Hum Aapke Hain Koun released on 5 August, 25 years ago. The family drama, which boosted the careers of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene, was directed and written by Barjatya. It also happens to be one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever made.

Besides the lead pair, the musical family drama featured Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Annupam Kher, Reema Lagoo and Alok Nath among others.

On the occasion of film completing 25 years, Nene recreated a few moments from the much-loved film. Taking to social media, Nene posted a video introducing herself as Nisha and enacting her famous “Uh-hu, Uh-hu” scene from Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Check out the posts here

Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart❤ #SoorajBarjatya @rajshrifilms #25YearsOfHAHK pic.twitter.com/nJBgjCWkId — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 5, 2019

Celebrating 25 years of the film, Kher, who played Nene's father in the film, took to Twitter to congratulate the team and wrote, "The film apart from celebrating goodness, also changed the concept of marriages in India forever."

Congratulations to @rajshri, #SoorajBarjataya and everyone associated (including me) with the iconic #HumAapKeHainKoun for completing 25years. The film apart from celebrating goodness, also changed the concept of marriages in India forever.😍🙏 #25YearsOfHumAapKeHainKoun pic.twitter.com/q0HdWQRfEY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 5, 2019

Shahane also took to Twitter to express her sentiments to the makers, "Gratitude to Sooraj Barjatyaji for giving me a once in a lifetime role in a once in a lifetime film."

Gratitude to #SoorajBarjatya ji @rajshrifilms for giving me a once in a lifetime role in a once in a lifetime film. Thank you to the ever increasing audience of cinema goers for showering their love & blessings on this big hearted family film

😊🙏🏽❤😊🙏🏽❤😊🙏🏽❤😊#25YearsOfHAHK pic.twitter.com/v3iBjI0Stg — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 5, 2019

To mark the completion of 25 years, the makers are planning to host a special screening of the film on 9 August in Mumbai with the entire cast in attendance.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun is a modern take on Rajshri Productions' 1982 film Nadiya Ke Paar.

