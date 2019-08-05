You are here:

Hum Aapke Hain Koun turns 25: Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Renuka Shahane fondly remember 1994 classic

FP Staff

Aug 05, 2019 18:48:43 IST

Sooraj Barjatya's 1994 classic Hum Aapke Hain Koun released on 5 August, 25 years ago. The family drama, which boosted the careers of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene, was directed and written by Barjatya. It also happens to be one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever made.

Besides the lead pair, the musical family drama featured Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Annupam Kher, Reema Lagoo and Alok Nath among others.

On the occasion of film completing 25 years, Nene recreated a few moments from the much-loved film. Taking to social media, Nene posted a video introducing herself as Nisha and enacting her famous “Uh-hu, Uh-hu” scene from Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Celebrating 25 years of the film, Kher, who played Nene's father in the film, took to Twitter to congratulate the team and wrote, "The film apart from celebrating goodness, also changed the concept of marriages in India forever."

Shahane also took to Twitter to express her sentiments to the makers, "Gratitude to Sooraj Barjatyaji for giving me a once in a lifetime role in a once in a lifetime film."

To mark the completion of 25 years, the makers are planning to host a special screening of the film on 9 August in Mumbai with the entire cast in attendance.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun is a modern take on Rajshri Productions' 1982 film Nadiya Ke Paar.

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2019 18:48:43 IST

