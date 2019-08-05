Hum Aapke Hain Koun completes 25 years: Makers to host special screening of Salman-Madhuri's film in Mumbai

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! will be completing 25 years on Monday and the makers are planning to host a special screening of the film next week.

The 1994 movie, directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions, is one of the biggest and most popular Hindi films across the globe. Besides Salman and Madhuri, the musical family drama featured Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, An

