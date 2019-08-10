You are here:

Hum Aapke Hain Koun completes 25 years; Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit attend special screening in Mumbai

As director Sooraj Barjatya's seminal film Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! completes quarter of a decade, the makers have hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Friday. Prem aka Salman Khan, along with Nisha, played by Madhuri Dixit, have graced the event and even shook a leg on stage. Mohnish Bahl and Renuka Shahane, who appeared in supporting roles in the film, have attended the event.

Mohnish's daughter, who in fact, made her Bollywood debut with Notebook, attended the screening. The actress' debut film has been produced by Salman Khan.

(Also Read: How Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! influenced desi pop culture 25 years ago, from weddings to soap operas)



Dancing to their successful romantic number 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai' from the film, Salman and Madhuri have tried recreating the charm of the song.

As per reports in NDTV, the film was the highest-grossing feature in 1994 ,and even managed to bag a National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

The music of Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! created chartbusters, especially with numbers like 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana', 'Joote Dedo, Paise Lelo', 'Dhiktana Dhiktana', and 'Pehla Pehla Pyar'.

Check out photos and videos from the special night



View this post on Instagram Ladki Wale💃🏼 #25yearsofhumaapkehainkoun A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on Aug 9, 2019 at 8:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Lo chali main to celebrate 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty. Thank you @radionasha @rjanmol27 @rotalks @rajshrifilms 💃💃💃 Saree from @ritukumarhq Blouse by @meetasuranna @vikramc 😊😊

A post shared by Renuka Shahane (@renukash710) on Aug 9, 2019 at 5:09am PDT

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2019 15:57:05 IST