You are here:

Hugh Laurie to play a space captain in Veep creator Armando Iannucci's upcoming sci-fi comedy

FP Staff

Aug,23 2018 18:02:31 IST

Actor Hugh Laurie is to return on HBO with Avenue 5, a space comedy from Armando Iannucci, who is also the creator of Veep, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Hugh Laurie. Image from Facebook

Hugh Laurie. Image from Facebook

Laurie steps into the shoes of Ryan Clark in Avenue 5 who is an attractive American captain. The narrative of the Iannucci's series is set in space, in the future and already has a commitment for a pilot episode with orders for backup scripts.

Avenue 5 will be yet another collaboration between Laurie and Iannucci after Veep and The Personal History of David Copperfield. Laurie had often been a guest star on the political comedy featuring Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

After Iannucci's exit as showrunner from the fourth season of Veep, Avenue 5 will mark his return to HBO. The report adds that pilot for Avenue 5 was picked up in September 2017. Shooting for the show's pilot will begin in London this year.

Laurie will be seen in his first series-regular part after Hulu's drama Chance, which ran for two seasons. The actor has previously won six Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Dr House in Fox's eight-season medical drama.

Laurie will also be a part of the six-part mini series, Hulu's Catch-22. The project is due to air in 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 18:02 PM

tags: #Armando Iannucci #Avenue 5 #BuzzPatrol #chance #HBO #Hugh Laurie #The Personal History of David Copperfield #Veep

also see

Julia Louis-Dreyfus returns to Veep for season 7 after beating cancer, kickstarts shoot with speech

Julia Louis-Dreyfus returns to Veep for season 7 after beating cancer, kickstarts shoot with speech

HBO's Watchmen TV series will premiere in 2019; Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson cast in pilot

HBO's Watchmen TV series will premiere in 2019; Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson cast in pilot

Game of Thrones director on killing Daenerys' dragon: Death of such a beloved creature would be impactful

Game of Thrones director on killing Daenerys' dragon: Death of such a beloved creature would be impactful