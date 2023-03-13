When it comes to the Oscars, everyone wants to look their best and express their excitement in the pre-show interviews on the red carpet. Well, it seems this wasn’t the case with Hugh Grant who literally “rolled his eyes” while dodging almost each one of Ashley Graham’s questions by keeping his answers as short as possible. Graham who was among the presenters for ABC’s Countdown to the Oscars show was clearly not prepared for the answers as she tried keeping it light and fun. However, Grant wasn’t at all in the mood for any of it! A clip from what has been branded as the “worst Oscars interview” is going viral on social media, leaving people divided over Grant’s rude responses.

While Graham came in all bubbly with the first question asking the actor, 62, about his favourite thing at the Oscars to which Grant said, “It’s fascinating. The whole of humanity is here. It’s vanity fair.” While Graham mistook his response thinking that he referred to the annual ‘Vanity Fair’ afterparty, she moved on to ask about who he is most excited to see at the show.

Yet again, the actor gave a disinterested response saying, “No one in particular.” In another light question that the interviewer tried to bring in to lure in some reactions, Graham asked about his outfit and was shut down with another blunt answer. “Just my suit. I can’t remember my tailor,” Grant said in response.

Expecting a proper response this time, Graham brought up Grant’s work in Glass Onion asking how he felt about working in the Oscar-nominated film. A visibly awkward Grant quipped, “Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about three seconds.”

Notably, sensing his disinterest, Graham wrapped up the interview while the actor visibly rolled his eyes before walking away.

Check:

Hugh Grant is the biggest D bag for this interview. Hugh, If you don't want to be there go home. Worst Oscars interviews ever. #Oscars #Oscars2023 #HughGrant pic.twitter.com/Yx7MWbav4q — Michael L (@Luevano1) March 12, 2023

Twitter brands Huge Grant’s Oscars interview ‘rude and worst’

In the meantime, Twitter users were too quick to spot the ‘awkward’ interview as many took to the microblogging platform and shared divided reactions to the actor’s responses.

Check some reactions:

First time I've ever liked Hugh Grant, tbh. I just do this for money vibe and no one is paying me for this interview vibe is on point. — Trash Night Heron (@hyphy_republic) March 13, 2023

I really used to like this guy. I just can't get over the lack of grace here. It is remarkable. What is he doing there in the "vanity fair" then? — Maximus McMahon 🇺🇦 🏴‍☠️ (@max10mil) March 13, 2023

I think I’m on Hugh’s side on this one. He answered her questions & she expected him to fawn & goss about fashion & who’s winning & she mentions a three second role instead of anything else he’s worked on recently; when she didn’t get what she wanted she lost interest in him — The Wook (@MalTheWook) March 13, 2023

At no point in the interview was he rude…. Not sure why anyone has an issue with that interview, aside from the fact that the questions were pretty mundane. He wasn't gushing over how amazing everything was because that's not him, it isn't his personality. — Sarah Neri (@kickoffthecover) March 13, 2023

He sure came off as a complete tool, even the eye roll at the end. That didn't help his career. — Tom Nault (@TomNault) March 13, 2023

hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023

Ashley Graham deserves an honorary Oscar for putting up with Hugh Grant. Don't walk the carpet if you don't walk to talk about THE ACTUAL OSCARS. — Jamie B. Golden (@jamiebgolden) March 12, 2023

Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham's red carpet exchange about "Vanity Fair " (he was talking about the 1848 novel about shallow society, she thought he was referring to the 2023 magazine after party) is my favourite #Oscars moment of all time. — Katherine Singh (@katherineesingh) March 12, 2023

While a section of Twitter users debated over Grant’s blunt answers, many also sided with Graham lauding her for sportingly carrying on with the interview.

