Rangoli Chandel claims Hrithik's sister Sunaina called Kangana to apologise for not standing by her

Sunaina Roshan, the daughter of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and sister of actor Hrithik, has been in a whirlwind of controversies since last week. After denying reports of being treated for bipolar disorder, Sunaina Roshan has now become the subject of tweets from Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel. Rangoli took to Twitter to claim that Sunaina apologised to the Ranaut siblings for not standing by Kangana while the Manikarnika actress was involved in a feud with Hrithik.

Rangoli, in a series of tweets, wrote that not all siblings share a good rapport, taking a dig at Hrithik and Sunaina's relationship. She also claimed that Sunaina's bipolar disorder rumour was originated by Hrithik's PR. She wrote, "Sunaina has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn't stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends" and that "when Hrithik found out he and his PR tried to prove her bipolar and on a nervous breakdown."

Don’t act too smart @chakrabarti_r everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends.... (contd) https://t.co/Ty2HwG7XLj — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

(Contd)..when Kangana &Hrithik were close, when Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

(Contd).... day before it was all over the media, so don’t give this BS everyone is kind to their siblings. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

Talking about her health condition, she reportedly told Pinkvilla, "I have not been hospitalised, getting any kind of treatment, forget psychological. I also want to clarify that I am not under any medication. I was out partying with my friends on Sunday night at the Golf Club in Chembur. I came back home to my father's home (in Juhu) and now I am very much at home."

Do I look critically ill ..... pic.twitter.com/zI1kJJQsMy — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 10, 2019

In the same interview, Sunaina also said that her family has not been very supportive of her recently.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 14:47:28 IST

