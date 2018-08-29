Hrithik Roshan's HRX brand responds to fraud allegations: Have no association with matter in question

After being accused of fraud, Hrithik Roshan's brand HRX has released a clarification, distancing itself from the controversy. A complaint was failed against the actor and eight others by a stockist, who alleged that Roshan and the other accused duped him of Rs 21 lakh.

HRX has now released a statement on Twitter, saying that neither the brand nor Hrithik Roshan is responsible for the mess.

Issued in public interest. @hrxbrand and @iHrithik would request our customers to not believe the rumors being spread on the news. Link: https://t.co/HamcILiljQ pic.twitter.com/VzTTuSSQZo — HRX (@hrxbrand) August 28, 2018

In his complaint, R Muralidharan alleged that the firm which had appointed him as a stockist to promote HRX products did not supply the merchandise regularly. Due to an irregular supply chain and no marketing push, the products could not be sold. When Muralidharan sent back a portion of the unsold goods, he was not paid for. Therefore, he incurred losses amounting to Rs 21 lakh because of the unsold merchandise which neither Roshan nor the Gurgaon-based company paid for.

In the newly released statement, HRX claims that their association with Global Fragrances (presumably the Gurgaon-based company mentioned earlier) was terminated because of defaults. Therefore, they are not going to take responsibility for the actions of Global Fragrances.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 14:27 PM