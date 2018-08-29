You are here:

Hrithik Roshan's HRX brand responds to fraud allegations: Have no association with matter in question

FP Staff

Aug,29 2018 14:27:20 IST

After being accused of fraud, Hrithik Roshan's brand HRX has released a clarification, distancing itself from the controversy. A complaint was failed against the actor and eight others by a stockist, who alleged that Roshan and the other accused duped him of Rs 21 lakh.

Hrithik Roshan. Image via Facebook

Hrithik Roshan. Image via Facebook

HRX has now released a statement on Twitter, saying that neither the brand nor Hrithik Roshan is responsible for the mess.

In his complaint, R Muralidharan alleged that the firm which had appointed him as a stockist to promote HRX products did not supply the merchandise regularly. Due to an irregular supply chain and no marketing push, the products could not be sold. When Muralidharan sent back a portion of the unsold goods, he was not paid for. Therefore, he incurred losses amounting to Rs 21 lakh because of the unsold merchandise which neither Roshan nor the Gurgaon-based company paid for.

In the newly released statement, HRX claims that their association with Global Fragrances (presumably the Gurgaon-based company mentioned earlier) was terminated because of defaults. Therefore, they are not going to take responsibility for the actions of Global Fragrances.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 14:27 PM

tags: ##InStyle #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Hrithik Roshan #HRX #QnA

also see

Hrithik Roshan accused of duping stockist of Rs 21 lakh; case filed against actor, eight others

Hrithik Roshan accused of duping stockist of Rs 21 lakh; case filed against actor, eight others

Masaba Gupta refutes Madhu Mantena's cheating rumours: Won't tolerate anything against his character

Masaba Gupta refutes Madhu Mantena's cheating rumours: Won't tolerate anything against his character

Kendall Jenner responds to backlash over 'privileged' modelling comments: I was misrepresented

Kendall Jenner responds to backlash over 'privileged' modelling comments: I was misrepresented