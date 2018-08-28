Hrithik Roshan accused of duping stockist of Rs 21 lakh; case filed against actor, eight others

A case has been filed against Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and eight others for allegedly duping a Chennai-based stockist of Rs 21 lakh.

R Muralidharan told Times of India, that he was appointed as a stockist by a Gurgaon-based company to sell products from Roshan's brand, HRX. The athleisure range was launched by the actor in 2014. According to the complainant, the firm failed to comply with the rules of the agreement and did not send the products for sale regularly. The marketing team was also reportedly dissolved without Muralidharan's knowledge.

Roshan then allegedly conspired with the rest of the accused and duped the stockist of Rs 21 lakh by refusing to pay for a portion of the stock which was sent back to the company. The sales of Roshan's brand had taken a hit due to its declining market value and an irregular supply chain.

Based on his complaint, the Kodungaiyur police has filed a case under Section 420 of Indian Penal Code (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) against Roshan and the other accused, according to Hindustan Times.

Roshan, who is currently shooting for Vikas Bahl's Super 30, has not responded to the complaint yet. He will also be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in Siddharth Anand's next.

