Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir thriller inspired by the folktale of Vikram aur Betaal and follows the attempts of a police officer (Vikram) to apprehend and kill a tough gangster (Vedha).

The first look of Hrithik Roshan from the movie Vikram Vedha has been released on the occasion of the star’s birthday. The much-anticipated movie, which is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name, sees Roshan play the character of Vedha.

The War actor took to social media to share his first look from the movie as well.

The image shared by Roshan sees him in a rugged look, with beard and glasses, making it a far cry from the suave characters the 48-year-old actor has portrayed for most of his career. Pushkar-Gayathri, who directed the original film, are also directing the Hindi version.

Vikram Vedha also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in lead roles. The film is produced by T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production.

The film is expected to release on 30 September this year.

Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir thriller inspired by the folktale of Vikram aur Betaal and follows the attempts of a police officer (Vikram) to apprehend and kill a tough gangster (Vedha). The cat and mouse game between the two characters forms the crux of the plot.

The original Vikram Vedha starred Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, was one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year, and received critical acclaim as well.

Madhavan had earlier praised Roshan’s performance in the thriller, adding that the Jodhaa Akbar actor’s performance in the film has ““historic” & “legendary” written all over it”.

Totally Blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film.. @iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World ❤️❤️.. what an attitude and look man . Phew .. This one one has “historic” & “ legendary” written all over it bro. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/axRZiV248f — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 21, 2021

Roshan will also star in the movie Fighter, along with Deepika Padukone, as well as Krrish 4 and a sequel to his 2019 hit War.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. Khan will portray an antagonist inspired by Raavan in the film. The film is expected to release on 11 August this year and is expected to clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan.