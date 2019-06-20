Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan speaks out in his family's support: Know Sunaina to be extremely loving

The ugly spat between two Bollywood celeb families that started with Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut three years ago escalated on Wednesday with their sisters at the centre-stage of controversy.

After Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel claimed that Hrithik's sister Sunaina was being mistreated by her family, Hrithik's former wife Sussanne Khan posted a detailed message on social media.

Sussanne said, "As a part of my experience with all concerned and in my life span of being a part of this close-knit family, I know Sunaina to be extremely loving, warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation.

Chandel, who is active on social media on behalf of her actor sister, reiterated her earlier claim that Sunaina was in touch with them and had contacted Kangana seeking her help.

On Tuesday, a Twitter account of Sunaina, not verified but followed by Hrithik, created a stir online with this post -- "I support Kangana all through."

The handle also said, "And living in hell continues... gosh I'm tired."

In 2016, Kangana and Hrithik slapped each other with legal notices. Kangana claimed they had a relationship and he had promised to marry her. He denied it and said they were just work colleagues. Hrithik also demanded a public apology from the "Queen" star.

The two had worked together in "Kites".

The spat has played out in the media for three years, and still continues. The Roshan family could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.

