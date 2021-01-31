Hrithik Roshan to reportedly star in Indian adaptation of The Night Manager
The Indian adaptation of The Night Manager is expected to go on floors in April in Mumbai.
Hrithik Roshan will star in the Indian adaptation of John Le Carré’s spy drama The Night Manager, reports Variety.
According to reports, the adaptation will be directed by Sandeep Modi, who recently helmed the web series Aarya, which features Sushmita Sen. Filming is expected to start in Mumbai in April and will move to international locations once COVID-19 restrictions ease up.
Roshan will play the Indian version of the Jonathan Pine character, essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the original 2016 limited series. The original English series was adapted by David Farr and directed by Susanne Bier. Alongside Hiddleston, the cast included Olivia Colman, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki and Tom Hollander. It won several Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Primetime Emmys.
The story follows the night manager of a luxury hotel, a former soldier, who is recruited by a government espionage organisation, to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer.
Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand's action thriller War (2019) alongside Tiger Shroff. He is reuniting with Anand once more for Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone.
An official announcement from Roshan's representatives on The Night Manager front is awaited.
(With inputs from agencies)
