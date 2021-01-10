Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to star in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming film Fighter

Fighter, which is Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand's third collaboration, is slated to release in cinemas on 30 September, 2022.

On Hrithik Roshan's birthday, the actor alongside with his co-actor Deepika Padukone announced their new film Fighter. The two will share screen space for the first time in the film, helmed by War director Siddharth Anand.

Fighter is expected to be an action thriller and is the maiden film from Anand's banner Marflix.

Here is the announcement alongside a title sequence clip

In a tweet, Roshan wrote, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride."

In an Instagram post, Roshan explained, "This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and a friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD [assistant director] on my sets to directing me in Bang Bang and War. And now as he turns producer for Fighter, I can’t seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind."

Roshan's last two projects were War alongside Super 30, which were one of the highest grossing films of 2019. Meanwhile, Padukone was seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The actor has sports drama 83 and an untitled film with Shakun Batra in the pipeline.

Fighter is slated to release in cinemas on 30 September, 2022.