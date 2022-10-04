After much anticipation surrounding Hrithik Roshan’s return to the big screen after the record-breaking success of WAR, Vikram Vedha finally hit theatre screens over the weekend and is all anyone can talk about!

If there were any apprehensions about the cult film headlined by Vijay Sethupathi being remade with Hrithik Roshan stepping into the iconic role, the superstar put them all to rest!

Netizens have been raving about how Vikram Vedha is by far one of Hrithik Roshan’s best performances. What he has done with Vedha, there’s no one else who could do this. He took the character to a whole new level. From the intro scene to the other slow mo shots, there wasn’t anyone drooling over Hrithik, even in his gangster Vedha avatar. From referring to him as ‘a force of nature’, ‘perfect leading man’ to even ‘someone who dominates the screen with his sheer physicality’.

The superstar brought unhinged intensity to his role as Vedha, letting go of vanity attached to superstardom and completely immersing himself in the character. His portrayal was ruthless, menacingly crazy yet likeable and deliciously mischievous. Imbibing the character to the T, Hrithik Roshan was effortlessly convincing as Vedha, an iconic character that many would fear reinventing.

This isn’t the first time that the superstar has entered the lion’s den and taken on an iconic character. Earlier, he stepped into the shoes of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, a cult character originally played by Amitabh Bachchan in Agneepath. As a common man from the island village of Mandwa who seeks revenge for his father’s humiliation and murder, Hrithik blew audiences away with his interpretation of the character. Hrithik’s Agneepath broke the record for the highest-opening day for a film in India and emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2012. Critics not only highlighted Hrithik Roshan’s performance as praiseworthy, but many considered it to be superior to the original film.

In this his second attempt to portray an iconic character like Vedha in Vikram Vedha, the superstar yet again has passed with flying colours and audiences reiterated how the action entertainer is a must watch for Hrithik’s performance and his version of Vedha.

