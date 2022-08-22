Hrithik Roshan spotted at special Vikram Vedha trailer screening with ladylove Saba Azad

Twinning in black, Hrithik and Saba seem to be on a movie date, as they visited the location to reportedly watch the special trailer of his upcoming action thriller film Vikram Vedha.

Time and again, Hrithik Roshan has been making headlines for growing close and being spotted with his girlfriend and actress Saba Azad. Continuing to paint the town red with their PDA, the couple on Sunday were clicked together in Mumbai’s Juhu, outside a multiplex chain. Twinning in black, Hrithik and Saba seem to be on a movie date, as they visited the location to reportedly watch the special trailer of his upcoming action thriller film Vikram Vedha. The paparazzi spotted the duo walking hand in hand inside the venue. Needless to say, the couple made the heads turn and grabbed eyeballs as they walked in their matching outfits.

The War actor appeared to be injured as he was spotted wearing a sprain bandage on one of his wrists. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted a video, which is a montage of many clips, on his official Instagram account. In the video, Hrithik can be seen wearing a black t-shirt atop blue jeans and a black cap, while Saba donned a black bralette atop olive green baggy pants and accessorised it with a matching black cap. While posting the video, Bhayani wrote in the caption, “Hrithik Roshan takes his date, Saba Azad, for a movie date.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the town, Hrithik’s ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan on 21 August was spotted with her boyfriend and actor Arslan Goni, holding each other’s hands in Mumbai.

Coming back to Vikram Vedha, Gayatri and Pushkar’s directorial is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil neo-noir with the same title. The movie slated to release this year features Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan in the titular roles. However, the original featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Recently, Hrithik’s upcoming film has been witnessing boycott calls after the actor gave Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha a glorious review. As soon as Hrithik tweeted praises for the recently released Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, boycott Vikram Vedha started trending on Twitter.

