Hrithik Roshan shares video of Rakesh Roshan’s intimate birthday celebration, calls him 'invincible'

Producer, director, screenwriter, and former actor, Rakesh Roshan turned a year wiser on 6 September, and he celebrated his birthday while being surrounded by his family. Rakesh Roshan’s son and actor Hrithik Roshan took to his official Instagram account on 7 September, to wish his father and give his fans and followers a glimpse of his intimate birthday celebration.

The video shows the Roshan family gathered to celebrate the 73rd birthday of the veteran star. In the video, the family members can be seen singing the birthday song, while Rakesh Roshan, who is sporting a beautiful red and white garland around his neck, is cutting the cake.

While posting the video, Hrithik penned down a cute caption for his father, whom he called to be “invincible” and stated that the filmmaker is making 73 looks like 37. Hrithik’s caption read, “About last night. Happy Birthday, Papa. Making 73 look 37. Invincible. We love you!”

In the video, Hrithik, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, mother Pinkie Roshan, uncle Rajesh Roshan, cousin Pashmina Roshan, and aunt Kanchan Roshan can be seen singing the birthday song behind Rakesh Roshan, who can be seen cutting the can in front of them. Earlier, Pinkie Roshan had penned down an emotional note along with a musical reel, featuring unforgettable pictures of Rakesh Roshan.

The caption read, “Wishing you warm wishes from my heart. Happy Birthday to my dear husband. I love you, respect you for your honesty and hard work….your dedication, and never give up attitude…you’re the Iron Man of the strongest mettle there is…. A true friend, a master of all trades… thank you for being in our lives.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the 2019 movies Super 30 and War. Currently, the actor is awaiting the release of the much-anticipated actioner Vikram Vedha.

The movie is a Hindi remake of a 2017 Tamil film with the same name, which featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Pushkar and Gayathri directorial is all set to hit the silver screens on 30 September and features Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, besides Hrithik.

