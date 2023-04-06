Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad twin in black for date night, fan calls him 'lover boy'

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are no doubt the ‘it’ couple of B-Town. The duo never fail to grab headlines whenever they make a public appearance – be it a vacation, attending extravagant events together or enjoying their time at Jazz clubs. Well, the lovebirds have grabbed the spotlight yet again. Recently, they were spotted by the paparazzo as they stepped out for a date night and twinned in black outfits. As soon as the visuals surfaced, fans could not keep calm and even called the Krrish actor “lover boy”.

Viral Bhayani posted a video on Instagram which showed Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad exiting a cafe post their meal. The handsome hunk looked dapper in his all-black ensemble. He wore a black crew-neck t-shirt, matching pants and layered it with a black shirt. The Rocket Boys actress, on the other hand, left everyone mesmerised as she looked ravishing in a black gown with a thigh-high slit and matching stilettos. She rounded off the look by letting her hair loose, while the War actor donned a cap for a cool look.

“Handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan along with his girlfriend Saba Azad in an expensive cafe! Both couples twin in black! Looking fab,” read the caption of the post. Soon, fans made a beeline for the comment section to express their thoughts. One user wrote, “Hrithik has suddenly become this 18-yr-old lover boy of college! Reminds me of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.” Another one wrote, “They look good together.”

Recently, the couple were the buzz of the time and sent the internet into a frenzy after Hrithik Roshan’s cute gesture for his girlfriend at the NMACC gala. A picture surfaced online where the Super 30 actor was spotted holding Saba’s heels while talking to a guest at the event.

In the picture, Saba Azad can be seen in an Amit Aggarwal red Indo-western gown featuring a thigh-high slit, while Hrithik Roshan looked stylish in a black kurta pyjama which he paired with a black jacket.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his upcoming movie Fighter by Siddharth Anand. He will share the screen with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The movie is slated to release on January 25, 2024. Meanwhile, Saba Azad will soon feature in Danish Renzu’s Songs of Paradise along with Soni Razdan and Zain Khan Durrani. She also has an international drama titled Minimum in her pipeline.

