Hrithik Roshan recreates Kartik Aaryan's dance to 'Dheeme Dheeme' from Pati Patni Aur Woh

Recently, Deepika Padukone matched steps with Kartik Aaryan at the Mumbai airport to his song 'Dheeme Dheeme' from the romantic comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Hrithik Roshan also recreated the song's signature steps with Aaryan at the Star Screen Awards 2019 that took place last week.

The video has been making the rounds on social media, where Roshan can be seen inviting Aaryan onstage to dance. Aaryan demonstrates the steps, which Roshan then imitates.

Here is the video

Padukone and Aaryan danced onstage again at the awards ceremony.

Here is the video of the two

Aaryan's latest outing also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The film Aaryan's Chintu Tyagi, a government employee who marries Pednekar's Vedika. Bored by his mundane married life, he eventually falls in love with Panday's Tapasya, after convincing her of his wife's infidelity. Aparshakti Khurana plays his trustworthy best friend.

The cast also includes Rajesh Sharma, KK Raina, Navni Parihar, and Manu Rishi Chadha in supporting roles. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film has been bankrolled by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar, and Chopra's grandsons Juno and Abhay.

Pati Patni Aur Woh crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, Roshan was last seen alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in Yash Raj Films' action drama War. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, it was a hit at the box office.

Updated Date: Dec 15, 2019 10:38:02 IST