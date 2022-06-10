Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha is the remake of the Tamil film of the same name featuring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan.

Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, and Radhika Apte playing a significant role, has wrapped filming. Talking about the filming experience with Hrithik & Saif, the directors Pushkar & Gayatri said, “It’s been an exhilarating experience shooting with the leading superstars of our country Hrithik & Saif. With our super talented and amazing crew, we’ve been able to achieve what we had envisioned at a script level. We can’t wait to show our film to the audiences.”

Returning to the big screen in an action-packed avatar after 3 years, Hrithik Roshan shared, “Becoming Vedha was unlike anything I've ever done before. I had to break the mould of being the 'hero' and step into a completely unexplored territory as an actor. The journey felt like I was graduating. My relentless directors Pushkar & Gayatri kept me on a treadmill, silently motivating me to push boundaries. Working alongside Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf & Yogita Bihani further gave me an impetus as a performer.” Further adding, "Looking back.. I became the Vedha that I did, because of the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram. He is phenomenal in every way possible.”

Talking about his filming experience Saif Ali Khan shared, “Pushkar & Gayatri are quite the dynamic duo with great creative energy and it’s been very rewarding working with them. A complete icing on the cake and elevating experience for me was working with Hrithik and doing some intense action scenes.”

Vikram Vedha based on the Indian folktale, ‘Vikram aur Betal’, is an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller which tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster. The film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies as it marks the return of two superstars collaborating in a high-octane action film after two decades.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film has Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles with Radhika Apte in a prominent role. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra in promising roles.

