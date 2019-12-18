Hrithik Roshan on student protests against CAA: 'Saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions'

With student protests raging across India against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, Bollywood celebrities stand divided on the issue. While a few celebrities such as Anurag Kashyap, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, and Ali Fazal among others are unabashedly voicing their opinion to condemn the act, deafening silence from prominent personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan is raising questions.

Hrithik Roshan recently took to Twitter to express how 'saddened' he is by the 'unrest across educational institutions.' He further added, "Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the words youngest democracy."

However, he seemed to have deterred from making any statements against the state or the CAA.

Check out his post here

As a parent and a citizen of india , I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the words youngest democracy . — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 18, 2019

Noted personalities from the Malayalam film industry have spoken up against the central government's decision to roll out the Citizenship Amendment Act.

As per reports, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, Mammootty, Kunchacko Boban, Prithviraj, Indrajith, Dulquer Salmaan, and Tovino Thomas, and even filmmakers like Aashiq Abu and Zakariya Mohammed have voiced their opinion on the issue and condemned the enactment.

American actor John Cusack also voiced his dissent on social media and shared videos of the attacks on students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim Universities, which were labelled as "Video from the assaults". In one thread he wrote, "Fascists in India trying to set students against each other."

Updated Date: Dec 18, 2019 17:53:38 IST