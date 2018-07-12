Hrithik Roshan may reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for remake of Malayalam film Pulimurugan

According to a report by DNA, eight years after the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Guzaarish, in which Hrithik Roshan played a quadriplegic magician, the filmmaker and actor are likely to collaborate again. While some reports suggest that Bhansali's upcoming project with Roshan is a period-drama titled Prince, others say that they are working on a South Indian film remake.

Bhansali had reportedly approached Roshan to star in the remake of the 2016 Malayalam action adventure film Pulimurugan, originally with Mohanlal in the lead, but his offer had been turned down.

Roshan had taken to Twitter on Sunday to put an end to the speculations.

False journalism. Or an honest mistake. Who will ever know. stay cool tho. https://t.co/Puw6DHFh3R — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 8, 2018

Bhansali's last film was the epic drama Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Roshan will be seen next in Super 30, a biopic based on Patna-based mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar. TV actress Mrunal Thakur will also reportedly star in the film, but details about her role have not been revealed yet. Directed by Vikas Bahl, it is slated to release on 23 November.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 13:34 PM