Hrithik Roshan likely to be summoned by Mumbai Police to record statement in imposter case involving Kangana Ranaut

Almost two months after Hrithik Roshan's case against an unknown imposter was transferred to the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU), reports state that the actor will likely be summoned to record his statement.

"We are in the process of issuing summons to him and it will be issued by Wednesday night, he will be called for recording his statement on Friday," the Free Press Journal quoted an officer close to the investigation as saying.

As per the authorities, the police will first call upon Roshan to state his version of the events and will then follow it up by summoning actress Kangana Ranaut.

Hrithik Roshan had filed a complaint against an unknown imposter for allegedly speaking to Ranaut on his behalf using an email ID.

In December last year, Roshan's counsel had approached Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh regarding the pending investigation in the case.

In 2016, on the complaint of the actor, a case of cheating by personation (419) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act was registered against an unknown imposter at the Cyber police station in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The police forensic expert was then unable to establish any facts about the email ID as it was located in the US, and submitted a NIL report in June 2017.