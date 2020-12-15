Hrithik Roshan imposter case transferred to Mumbai Crime branch four years after FIR
In 2016, Hrithik Roshan had filed a complaint against an unknown imposter for allegedly speaking to actress Kangana Ranaut on his behalf using an email ID.
Four years after Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan filed a complaint against an unknown imposter for allegedly speaking to actress Kangana Ranaut on his behalf using an email ID, the case has been transferred to the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU), a Mumbai Crime branch official said on Monday.
Recently, Roshan's counsel had approached Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh regarding the pending investigation in the case, he said.
In 2016, on the complaint of the actor, a case of cheating by personation (419) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act was registered against an unknown imposter at the Cyber police station in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
The police forensic expert was then unable to establish any facts about the email ID as it was located in the USA, and submitted a NIL report in June 2017.
The CIU is currently probing the high-profile TRP rigging case.
Earlier, in December 2014, Roshan had filed a complaint claiming that an unknown person was talking to his fans using the email-ID hroshan@email.com, and with the actress (Ranaut).
Roshan and Ranaut had been at loggerheads at that time over some comments made by her against the former. Roshan and Ranaut had then slapped legal notices on each other.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Angira Dhar joins Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh in Ajay Devgn's directorial Mayday
Angira Dhar will take on the role of a lawyer in Ajay Devgn's Mayday, slated to begin production in Hyderabad later this month.
Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, Sakshi Tanwar begin filming director Rensil D'Silva's thriller Dial 100
Director Rensil D'Silva has written Dial 100 along with Niranjan Iyengar.
Google trends 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Chakraborty among most searched personalities
Following US President-elect Joe Biden and Arnab Goswami, was Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who made it to Google's most searched personalities this year.