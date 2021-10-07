Hrithik Roshan shared a note in support of #AryanKhan after the latter was arrested in a drug raid

Actor Hrithik Roshan has come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, after the latter was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a raid on a cruise ship.

The Koi Mil Gaya actor has shared an open letter in favour of the actor’s son, telling the 23-year-old that god “gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play”. The actor advised the young man to stay calm "amidst the chaos" adding that he knows the anger and helplessness that Khan must be feeling. He cautioned the young man against the same, saying that “ those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff ... the kindness , the compassion , the love”.

Offering support to Khan, Roshan advised the young man to “own” what he experiences, saying that these would be “gifts” would make sense only later. Roshan closed his letter saying that Khan’s future will “have a brilliant sun shining” but the young man must go through the dark for the future to arrive.

Earlier, Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan also came out in support of Khan. The interior designer called Khan a “good kid” and wrote that the 23-year-old “was at the wrong place at the wrong time”.

Meanwhile, director Hansal Mehta, actor Pooja Bhatt and singer Mika Singh were among those who came out in solidarity with Khan. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also urged people to “show some empathy” and slammed people for carrying out a witch-hunt against Shah Rukh Khan regarding his son’s arrest.

Aryan Khan was arrested on 3 October, along with eight others and sent to NCB custody till 7 October. He is set to be produced before court today, 7 October as his custody ends. According to NDTV, Khan’s counsel will apply for bail once again in the case.

The NCB had seized 13 grams of cocaine, 22 pills of MDMA, five grams of MD and 21 grams of charas from the raid. The Bureau alleged it had incriminating evidence against Khan in the form of WhatsApp chats.