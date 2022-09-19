At the song launch of Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan revealed how doctors forbade him from stepping into the space of action and dance, and how he took it as a challenge.

While he kept his fans desperately awaited for his upcoming Vikram Vedha after the release of its trailer, Hrithik Roshan has surely sent them into a frenzy after unveiling his latest dance number Alcoholia. Exhibiting his dancing skills with his debut film’s iconic song Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Hrithik’s Alcoholia surely comes as a treat for his fans, who have been holding their horses for quite some time now. However, do you know that there was a time when doctors warned the actor before his debut film that because of his poor health condition, he won’t be able to dance or do action films? Yes, you read that right. Hrithik recalled at the film’s song launch at Gaiety Galaxy cinemas that after doctors warned him, he took that as a challenge.

The War actor said that it is completely unreal that he is dancing and doing action films now, and revealed that he took care of himself so that he could do all that he wanted. HT quoted him as saying, “Before Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, doctors said my health condition is not good to do action films and dance. I took that as a challenge and took care of my health to do such films. It’s surreal for me to be dancing, doing actions, and saying those dialogues in 25 films. I think the 21-year-old me would be very proud of me today.”

For those who don’t know, Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai was helmed by Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan, and besides Hrithik, the movie also marked the debut of the film’s leading actress Ameesha Patel. Essaying a double role, Hrithik’s impeccable performance bagged him both Filmfare awards for Best Actor and Best Male Debut for his work that year.

Coming back to Vikram Vedha, the action thriller is helmed by Pushkar and Gayathri. Apart from Hrithik, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of an intense cop. The movie also stars Radhika Apte in the titular character and Rohit Saraf in the prominent role. The upcoming film is the Hindi remake of the 2018 superhit Tamil film with the same name, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. The Hind remake is all set to hit the theatres on 30 September.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.