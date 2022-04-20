Hrithik Roshan and Ritesh Sidhwani are holidaying with their kids in LA; see photo
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and producer Ritesh Sidhwani have recently been spotted in Los Angeles having a good time with their kids.
Ritesh Sidhwani and superstar Hrithik Roshan have a long history together, having worked together on numerous hit films like Lakshya and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
The camaraderie between the two industry heavyweights has grown stronger over time, and they have a good relationship with each other's families.
Hrithik Roshan and Ritesh Sidhwani were recently sighted in Los Angeles on vacation with their children. On their journey there, the happy group has been enjoying the sights and the food, as well as some much-needed family time.
Hrithik will next be seen in the film Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone, and Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan.
Hrithik may also be seen wearing his Vikram Vedha style in the vacation photo. Hrithik has been working on his new look for the film, which includes a built-up physique and beard, as he takes on the part of 'Vedha' in the action thriller.
On September 30, Vikram Vedha will be released worldwide.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
The Kashmir Files box office collection slows down a month after release
Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files was released a month ago and is a total blockbuster.
Jersey postponed the release to avoid a clash with KGF Chapter 2, Shahid Kapoor reacts
Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey set up a new release date. The film will now premiere in cinemas on 22 April instead of 14 April.
Ranveer Singh says Jayeshbhai Jordaar is an attempt to draw light on social ills
Ranveer Singh talks about his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar and how it highlights the major social issue of female infanticide.