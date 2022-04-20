Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and producer Ritesh Sidhwani have recently been spotted in Los Angeles having a good time with their kids.

Ritesh Sidhwani and superstar Hrithik Roshan have a long history together, having worked together on numerous hit films like Lakshya and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

The camaraderie between the two industry heavyweights has grown stronger over time, and they have a good relationship with each other's families.

Hrithik Roshan and Ritesh Sidhwani were recently sighted in Los Angeles on vacation with their children. On their journey there, the happy group has been enjoying the sights and the food, as well as some much-needed family time.

Hrithik will next be seen in the film Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone, and Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan.

Hrithik may also be seen wearing his Vikram Vedha style in the vacation photo. Hrithik has been working on his new look for the film, which includes a built-up physique and beard, as he takes on the part of 'Vedha' in the action thriller.

On September 30, Vikram Vedha will be released worldwide.

