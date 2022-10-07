Introduced as one of the prettiest faces in Bollywood, Yami Gautam Dhar has always ruled the hearts of the masses with her distinctive charm. But 2022 turned her perception around as one of B-town’s best performers and actors present, from quality of work to a strong screen presence, she’s got it all. Over the years, we have seen her grow as an actor, raising the bar further with every outing, and this year we can undoubtedly say that she has given the year’s strongest performances and not just once but twice and while a third project is yet to release, its premiere at an international film festival speaks volumes of its quality already too.

If we look at her 2022 releases, Yami has given some of her career best performances including ‘A Thursday‘, where she played a complex character of a playgroup teacher who takes kids hostage to make a strong point, and her another eye grabbing role in ‘Dasvi‘, where she portrayed the character of an IPS officer, each time winning unanimous praises and rave reviews for her standout performances.

Moreover, another recent film featuring this power performer, ‘Lost’ premiered at the Chicago South Asian film festival and in a happy tweet shared from the festival, Yami thanked the audience there for an amazing response as the film received a standing ovation.

With such performances already making note, the teaser of her next, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga’ looks like another interesting film the actress is about to add to her plate. So indeed, 2022 has cemented her place among Bollywood’s top actors, and 2022 has made her synonymous to a strong performer, beyond her beauty.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.