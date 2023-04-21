How Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in Mumbai’s iconic ‘Chitra’ theatre, opens after almost 4 Years
Salman Khan is back with a bang with his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Salman Khan is back with his Eid release and we can already feel its effect. His Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is finally in theatres now and it is a very important film for Salman and the industry. Even exhibitors have pinned high hopes on this family entertainer. While it’s too early to predict anything, we have got to know about one good thing that has happened, all thanks to our beloved Salman bhai.
For those who don’t know, as a main lead, Salman was last seen on the big screen in Dabangg 3. His Radhe did come in 2021 but that wasn’t a theatrical release. So, the star is making a big screen comeback after three and half years and just like what Shah Rukh Khan did with Pathaan, the exhibition sector is expecting a box office blast from Salman.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Shefali Shah: 'A person once told me 'You look so good on TV but', was just amused at this ridiculous lack of decency'
The actress then shared the one comment that left her amused. "The most epic one was years ago when one person said “T.V pe toh achi lagti hai”. I wasn’t angry I was just amused at this ridiculous lack of decency."
Meet Olga Koch, the British-Russian stand-up comedian, who is touring Mumbai
Olga Koch will perform her show “Top of the Kochs” at The Habitat and G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture. She will be joined by Indian stand-up comics Urooj Ashfaq, Sapan Verma and Aditi Mittal as guest performers at these shows.
Mrs Undercover Movie Review: Radhika Apte shines in a predictable spy comedy
Though the script of Zee 5’s Mrs Undercover is not tight, Radhika Apte has a way of getting into the skin of the character and delivering her best.