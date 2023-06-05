How Rani Mukerji starrer Netflix’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway gave hope to Ariha Shah

India on Friday urged the German authorities to return Ariha Shah, an Indian toddler who is stranded in foster care in Germany, to her home country where her “socio-cultural rights can be safeguarded”. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Embassy of India in Berlin have been persistently advocating for the return of the baby, who was placed in the custody of Germany’s Youth Welfare Office (Jugendamt) on September 23, 2021 when she was 7 months old.

Rani Mukerjee’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway gave hope to Ariha Sha’s case

Actor Rani Mukherjee’s film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is inspired by real-life events and a story of a mother and her struggle to get her children back. The story of movie is based on the life and battle of an Indian mother named Sagarika Chakraborty in Norway. Titled Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is based on Sagarika’s book The Journey Of A Mother.

Sagarika is a woman who stood up against the government of Norway to fight for the right to be reunited with her children after they were taken away from her and placed in foster care and were told that they will not be returned until the age of 18.

The performance of Rani Mukerji in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has been inspired by the real-life happenings of a woman named Sagarika Chakraborty, who went through similar struggles when her children were taken away from her.

According to reports, the Government of India’s response came after Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs highlighting their case and help the parents to get Ariha back home.

“Our efforts have been guided by the best interests of the child, which we believe can be fully realised only when she is in her home country where her socio-cultural rights can be safeguarded. Accordingly, we have been requesting Germany to return the child to India. The Embassy has repeatedly requested German authorities to ensure that Ariha’s connection with her cultural, religious and linguistic background is not compromised and sought consular access to the child as well as cultural immersion at the Indian Cultural Centre in Berlin,” the MEA said.

