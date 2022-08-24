Saba’s video holds pictures of Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Inaaya, Taimur, Jehangir, and others.

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi has shared a montage featuring throwback pictures of the Pataudis. It gives a glance at “special moments with mum and babies.” The heart-melting video will make you walk down memory lane, which narrates the tale of an adorable mother and child bond. The video holds pictures of Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Inaaya, Taimur, Jehangir, and others.

Along with it, Saba Pataudi has penned a moving note. It read, “Mother's...place can never be replaced. Here's to the special moments with mum n babies. My few favourite photographs. Courtesy: Clicked by other family members, some by me. Not added Sara and Iggy to this collection.... So don't ask me where they are.” The now-viral video opens with Saif’s childhood picture, wherein the actor can be seen sitting with their mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who looks like a diva in her stylish sunglasses. A few frames later, we get to see little Inaaya Naumi Kemmu resting in her mother, actress Soha Ali Khan's arms.

Saba Pataudi has also added Soha Ali Khan’s childhood picture with their mother. In the picture, little Soha can be seen sitting on Sharmila Tagore’s lap and playing with her necklace. The video also shows a picture of Kareena holding baby Taimur, which appears to be clicked from a photo frame. Next, it switches to a beautiful photograph of Saba posing with her mother. Both of them appear magnificent in their gorgeous sarees. Saba concluded the video with an adorable picture of the youngest member of the Pataudi family. In the last picture, Kareena can be seen having a playful time with her munchkin Jeh.

This heartfelt video made the social media users miss Saif’s ex-wife Amrita Singh and their children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. As one user commented, “Would have loved to see Amrita with her kids as well.” Another commented, “Amrita is also a great mother you should add her.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.