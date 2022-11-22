Statutory Warning: Parental kissing can be injurious to health. Not for the health of the people that chance upon the picture of the kiss, but the ones actually kissing.

The Mahesh Bhatt-Pooja Bhatt Kiss

The then gatekeepers of the society, or maybe nation, nearly mauled Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt when they exchanged a pleasant kiss on the lips for a magazine photoshoot. The filmmaker even said he would marry Pooja if she wasn’t his daughter.

Bhatt was also under the ire of social media after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. His pictures with Rhea Chakraborty went viral, along with the one with Pooja Bhatt. The man was called perverted and sick and all the other disrespectful names, because we are the self-proclaimed gatekeepers and guards of the society.

The Bizarre Conundrum

We slyly, and sometimes openly mock the traditionalism and inherit sweetness of Sooraj Barjatya’s family entertainers, but also create havoc if someone chooses to wish his or her daughter by a peck on the lips. We choose to gaze at the cultures on celluloid with disdain, but want to be within the boundaries in real, when what Bhatt and Rai did was not sensational at all.

The Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Aaradhya Bachchan Kiss

Coming to Aishwarya, her kiss with Aaradhya hasn’t gone down well at all either. People asked the actress to have some shame and questioned her idea of kissing her daughter on the lips. So far, she has maintained a dignified silence and rightly so. The corrupted and conceited minds aren’t likely to get any better with any sort of clarification. They have their own frustrations to deal with, and who better than Bollywood to treat as punching bag!

All this reminds me of a scene in Munna Bhai MBBS, when a furious crowd almost beats Nawazuddin Siddiqui to pulp till Sunil Dutt intervenes. His words of wisdom still ring true. They all are venting the fury of their own personal demons. What a wise man!

