How Mahesh Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's kisses to their daughters expose our own filth and frustrations!
Of course, the Mahesh Bhatt-Pooja Bhatt photoshoot was eons ago, but social media keeps digging out that picture to remind how regressive the family is. And they've now made Aishwarya Rai their new prey.
Statutory Warning: Parental kissing can be injurious to health. Not for the health of the people that chance upon the picture of the kiss, but the ones actually kissing.
The Mahesh Bhatt-Pooja Bhatt Kiss
The then gatekeepers of the society, or maybe nation, nearly mauled Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt when they exchanged a pleasant kiss on the lips for a magazine photoshoot. The filmmaker even said he would marry Pooja if she wasn’t his daughter.
Bhatt was also under the ire of social media after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. His pictures with Rhea Chakraborty went viral, along with the one with Pooja Bhatt. The man was called perverted and sick and all the other disrespectful names, because we are the self-proclaimed gatekeepers and guards of the society.
The Bizarre Conundrum
We slyly, and sometimes openly mock the traditionalism and inherit sweetness of Sooraj Barjatya’s family entertainers, but also create havoc if someone chooses to wish his or her daughter by a peck on the lips. We choose to gaze at the cultures on celluloid with disdain, but want to be within the boundaries in real, when what Bhatt and Rai did was not sensational at all.
The Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Aaradhya Bachchan Kiss
Coming to Aishwarya, her kiss with Aaradhya hasn’t gone down well at all either. People asked the actress to have some shame and questioned her idea of kissing her daughter on the lips. So far, she has maintained a dignified silence and rightly so. The corrupted and conceited minds aren’t likely to get any better with any sort of clarification. They have their own frustrations to deal with, and who better than Bollywood to treat as punching bag!
View this post on Instagram
All this reminds me of a scene in Munna Bhai MBBS, when a furious crowd almost beats Nawazuddin Siddiqui to pulp till Sunil Dutt intervenes. His words of wisdom still ring true. They all are venting the fury of their own personal demons. What a wise man!
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Disney and Pixar's Elemental teaser trailer is both endearing and entertaining
An all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together.
Aamir Khan takes a break from acting; but will produce a heartwarming film called Champions
The film will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with Sony Pictures International Productions, India, and 200NotOut Productions.
With Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter donating her kidney, here are some Bollywood stars who pledged to donate their organs
As Lalu Prasad Yadav's second daughter has pledged to donate her kidney to her father, here are the names of some Bollywood celebrities that have pledged to donate their organs. Firstpost also looks at the dangers of living kidney donation.