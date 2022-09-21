If we look at the post-pandemic situation of Bollywood, it has been hit drastically. Be it the taste of the audience or the box office scenario, everything has changed in different dynamics. However, the box-office witnessed a little ray of hope with the release of Kartik Aaryan‘s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 followed by Ranbir Kapoor‘s Brahmāstra proving them to be saviors of Bollywood while also bringing back a lost charm to the theaters.

If we look into Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film managed to book the biggest opening at the box office in the post-pandemic era first, reviving hope among the industry after biggies failed to make the expected impact. With a whole new rage for Rooh Baba, the film collected over Rs 250 crore. worldwide. As Kartik brought a big chunk of the audience back to the theaters with this one, he proved himself a savior, with his film becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022 and also a big profit grosser for the producers who completed this film in a budget of Rs 70-75 crore.

Moreover, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmāstra is sailing its journey at the box office now. As the film arrived with a record breaking opening after years of build up and obstacles, it managed to start off well. Ranbir’s stardom has proved itself in dragging the audience to the theaters but the film is struggling to earn a profit with its huge budget of about 420 crores. It still happens to be in a safe territory. All eyes on how Kartik and Ranbir’s films perform in future as we are only three months away from 2023. Kartik has Shehzada, Captain India, a film by Kabir Khan, Satyaprem Ki Katha and Aashiqui 3 coming up. Ranbir has Animal and a film by Luv Ranjan lined-up.

