While in many parts of the globe, the topic of sex is still considered taboo, Sweden has turned out to be a trendsetter as the Nordic country became the first to register sex as a sport and now is set to host the first-ever European Sex Championship, which is being organized by the Swedish Sex Federation and is open to anyone from any European Country. It will be held on 8th June.

The first European Sex Championship will be held in Sweden in a year Sweden was the first to register sex as a sport and decided to host a tournament. It will take place in Gothenburg on 8 June 2023. 20 representatives from different European countries will take part. The… pic.twitter.com/B41xXBAnis — Paul Kikos 🌐 (@PKikos) May 29, 2023

It will span over a period of six weeks with participants engaging from 45 minutes to 1 hour daily in sexual activities, depending upon the duration of the matches.

Factors like the chemistry between the couple, knowledge about sex, endurance level, and others will be taken into consideration while deciding the winners.

Kamasutra’s role in decision making

Notably, the knowledge of the Sanskrit scripture Kamasutra on eroticism and sex will play a pivotal role in the decision-making and will get points on the basis of its knowledge. The organizers believe that the sexual orientation can play a crucial role in the results of the matches.

The Championship has shown its respect towards diversity as people of different sexual orientations have been encouraged to participate in the competition.

While Sweden has definitely taken a pathbreaking decision with Championship, it has garnered mixed reactions across the globe. While some have shown their support, some are against it.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.