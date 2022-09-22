Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi are what we call as unconventional. Actually, it’s the media that has coined the term for actors that don’t have the perfect looks or bodies. The two are collaborating for a film called Double XL, a comedy that celebrates women and weight and debates and discusses the skewed male fantasies. Men are unhealthily obsessed with perfection, especially the one that pertains to bodies. Here are two women, unabashed about their weight and how they give a damn.

Watch the teaser of the film right here:

Qureshi says how men are able to see that extra fat and flab even when a woman is covered from top to bottom. Sinha, in her furious tone, gives a damn. The actresses have raised a rather pertinent issue or subject that’s further fueled by the moniker of their movie. Those extra kilos are gazed at with disdain, and at times, disgust. For ages, especially in Hindi cinema, plump actors have been cast so that they can be reduced for comic effect, punctuated by background noises of trumpets and elephants. And believe it or not, obese kids have been thrown into this hideousness too. Remember Sunny Deol’s film Champion?

Even on social media, netizens are never late in body-shaming any actor the moment they observe a slight weight gain. Right from Fardeen Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sonakshi herself, no one has been spared. The glitz and glamour of Bollywood has corrupted us into believing perfection is bliss, with little regard to anyone’s personal dismay or horror.

We never had any character that dared to be who she was, someone who never felt the need to go through any form of physical transformation to impress the man she desires. The body may change, but the soul gets scarred. It’s too early to say what lies inside the film, and how far this obsession with slimness will travel. For starters, this teaser and the actresses’ unabashed attitude will suffice. As for the film, weight and watch!

