The vigilance department of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has found irregularities in the case of alleged drug abuse on a cruise ship, in which, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested along with nineteen others.

Now that it is very clear that it wasn’t drugs that were abused, how does the NCB plan to compensate Aryan Khan and the other children who were targeted only for who they were?

The answer to the above question is, they can’t. There is no way the NCB or any other organization responsible for Aryan’s false incarceration can wipe out the trauma that the boy suffered merely for being Shah Rukh Khan’s son.

“Drugs toh bahot logon ke bachche lete hain (lots of kids take drugs). Not everyone goes to jail for it. You have to be Shah Rukh Khan’s son for that privilege,” a very close friend of the Khan family tells me.

Aryan still wakes up in cold sweat in the middle of the night. Shah Rukh spends many of his nights sitting vigil by his son’s bedside even now. The family has not shared its agony with anyone, not even their closest friends. When Aryan’s mother Gauri Khan came on Karan Johar’s talk show, she very clearly told him she won’t talk about heir son’s victimization. He did slip in a question, though.

For victimization, it definitely was. And everyone knows it. The purpose behind it would have to be closely investigated. But the aftermath of the incident will haunt the family forever. It is said that when someone falls ill, the whole family suffers. Likewise, when a member of a family goes to jail, the whole family goes to jail with him.

Shah Rukh didn’t have one proper meal as long as Aryan was inside. Every time the family sat down to eat he pretended to nibble on his food so that his youngest son would eat.

What did Shah Rukh Khan’s family go to jail for? What was their crime?

While we wait for heads to roll—and roll, they must if justice is to be served—the ramifications of the Aryan incident run deep in the film industry. Parents of star children have begun to do an auto-rethink on their sons’ future. Is it safe for star kids to stay in India? Things don’t look good for star children in this country. Eyes are focused on celebrities from the glamour industry. Star children are more vulnerable than children of entrepreneurs and politicians because stars are more loved by people.

Parents in Bollywood are seriously thinking of packing off their children to ‘safer’ places.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

