How did KK die? Fans blame organisers; know how the singer spent his last 'pal' on stage in Kolkata

The untimely death of Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, on Tuesday, within hours after his performance on stage in Kolkata has left the world of music in shock. Aged 53, and survived by wife and two children, KK was in the city of joy to perform at a concert organised by Gurudas Mahavidyalaya at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata.

Moment the unfortunate news of his demise spread on Tuesday, obituaries to recollection of fond memories continued to pour in. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his contemporary colleagues and friends in the music industry, every single fan remembered their fond association with the singer.

Kolkata Police have registered a case of 'unnatural death' over the demise and the post mortem of his body is underway.

Unnatural death?

KK was performing at a concert of Gurudas College when he suddenly started feeling uneasy on the stage. In videos shared on social media, KK can be seen wiping his face with a towel, sometimes gesturing to his colleagues to turn off the spotlights.

It is learned that after the performance, feeling sick and uncomfortable, KK returned to Oberoi Grand Hotel, Kolkata, where he was lodging. The singer also took pictures with his fans at the lobby of the hotel.

The artist vomited while sitting on a couch and fell face down on the ground. After being taken to the CMRI hospital, the doctors declared him dead.

The Kolkata police have already filed a case of 'unnatural death' to find out whether his demise was due to illness or some other reason? At prime facie, it is being said he has died of cardiac arrest.

Police are questioning the shift manager of the five star hotel. Also, CCTV footage of the hotel will also be scrutinised. The cops will also interrogate other employees of the hotel, talk to the organizers of the event and the staff of Nazrul Mancha.

KK's wife, Jyoti Krishna and children have already arrived in Kolkata.

Negligence of authority?

A fan who attended Tuesday's concert tweeted about the suffocating venue and how the organisers negligence resulted in KK’s demise. While the crowd gathered was definitely much more than the capacity, the venue was also any AC .

“AC wasn't working at Nazrul Mancha. He performed their and complained about it because he was Sweating so badly..it wasn't an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded, Legend had to go due to authority's negligence. Not KK,” wrote the fan.

Ruspsa Dasgupta, a musician herself and wife of singer Rupam Islam, also pointed out the inhumane conditions in which singers have to perform in India. She wrote on Facebook, “Do these people standing on stage realise how each of them made KK's last few moments even more difficult? Do the security guards/police/organisers of the show realise what they did by allowing so many people inside an auditorium meant for 2000 people? Will the authorities of Nazrul Mancha now please wake up? Will artist managers now try to be a little more strict, put their foot down and say - we shall not perform in these circumstances!”

She remembered KK and grieved how the city failed the singer. “I am sorry #KK that our city couldn't give you a good last performance experience. I am sorry you had to endure that horrible claustrophobic stage. I am sorry, but it is too late.”

Last words on stage

While KK was still active musically, his popularity reached heights in the 90s. His songs like Pal, Alvida, Yaroon Dosti, have ruled college canteens, mended broken hearts, blossomed friendships. In his last concert, KK’s last song was ‘Pal’ with the words, “Hum rahe ya na rahe kal, kal yaad ayenge yeh pal”. Who knew those would actually be his last words!

