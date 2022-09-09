Trade pundits feel that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra will end the dry phase of Bollywood at the box office.

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahamstra is all set to change the slump at the box office. A majority of trade pundits believe this film would be a huge success.

Trade guru Taran Adarsh is expecting a box-office bonanza. “I am expecting a solid start for Brahmastra. The hype is real and humongous, the promotions are top notch and the fact is, the audience wants to watch this big screen entertainer. I am expecting Rs 25 cr+ start, given the excellent advance sales and the excitement to watch the film. The Saturday and Sunday numbers will be dependent on how the feedback is, but one thing is for sure, the start on Day 1 will be terrific. Now it is up to the film to deliver.”

Producer and trade analyst Girish Johar is more cautious. “The trend right now is that no major films are working at the box office, but having said that, if we analyse the films which have not done well, the content was not upto the mark, and if Brahmastra has good content, and from the trailers it is looking very good so far and the audiences really like it, I don’t think it should falter. It should have a good run at the box office. Advance ticket sales are also good.”

Johar feels Brahmastra may be the highest opener this year. “ It has all the ingredients to be the highest opener of 2022, so far. At the ground level, there is growing craze for the film. Also with this, a possible good start of the film, it will be the third major film of Ranbir Kapoor to have a major non-holiday start at the box office after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Sanju earlier. The film has been tracking well in overseas too and team Disney/Fox have positioned the film for an extensive and wide global release. Presently it is showing all the positive CBMs (confidence-building measures) which the Hindi Fraternity needs. Looking forward to it.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan feels Brahmastra will bring joyful tidings to the film industry. “The advance ticket sales are on fire. On Tuesday PVR released an official statement that the film has already sold over one lakh tickets in advance for the opening day and weekend .If this momentum continues we will have the biggest opener of 2022. When all astra(weapon) fail then the Brahmastra works. Biggest Day One this year is confirmed. Let’s see if it breaks biggest opening record post-pandemic for a Hindi film held by Sooryavanshi. So far from trailer and teasers we know this one is going to be a BIG-screen spectacle. The songs have already become popular.”

Adds exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, “Brahamstra is in the truest sense a spectacular epic. This is unlike anything we’ve seen coming out of Hindi cinema. The film look so international and yet so rooted to Indian mythology. Also, the 3D effects which some of us exhibitors had the privilege of watching are beyond anything attempted in our cinema. And the audience seems to be waiting for the film. Until Tuesday evening the PVR chain alone had sold a lakh tickets. I truly think Brahmastra will take an opening of at least Rs 20 crores if not much more. I think this is the movie that will revive the mojo missing in movie theatres recently.”

