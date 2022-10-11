Marilyn Monroe was a marveling and mysterious figure that attracted massive eyeballs for her aura. Monroe is known to have revolutionized sensuality and sexiness with her oomph, and the legendary figure embraced erotica with unabashed attitude and aplomb. A part-real and part-fictional portrait of the lady’s life has dropped in the form of Blonde on Netflix, and the titillation knows no bounds. Here are some of the scenes in the film that could gratify one’s carnal appetite:

Even in 2022, guidance on OTT seems to be a thing. The film has been given a NC-17 rating and the director Andrew Dominik and star Ana de Armas have expressed their displeasure with the same. Talking to a French publication, the actress said she saw many more R-rated films way more explicit, with a lot more sexual content than Blonde.

And the director of the film, in an interview with Decider, stated, “I didn’t want to make an NC-17 movie. I actually felt that we colored between the lines. But I think we exist in a time now where nobody’s really sure what the boundaries are. What’s cancelable and what’s not? It seems like people are very scared of being criticized, particularly when it comes to depictions of women.”

Andrew added in the interview, “The ratings board is a lock box. They don’t tell you why they give you what they do,” he said. “They sort of give you hints as to how you could make your film more palatable to them, but it feels like a moving target.”

In a post written by Jean Franzblau, the intimacy coordinator for Blonde, she said, “The original intimacy coordinator who worked on “Blonde,” the new Marilyn Monroe biopic, recommended that I replace her when she had to leave the production. This was a huge first gig because “Blonde” is Netflix’s first NC-17 original film. It will be extremely controversial because of the sexuality that’s depicted.”

She added, “Blonde” was filmed in 2019, and there weren’t a ton of intimacy professionals working on sets yet. In the years prior to the #MeToo movement, consultants were sometimes brought in for difficult scenes, but it was only after #MeToo that a full-time “intimacy coordinator” job was created (HBO was the first big network to start using intimacy coordinators in 2018).”

