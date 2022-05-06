The trailer of House of the Dragon made many fans nostalgic as it shows glimpses of the locations from the Game of Thrones series such as a painted table that doubled as a map at Storm's End and Great Hall at King's Landing, among others.

Dragons are all set to return to our screens with the much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. A new trailer of the same was released recently by HBO. The series is based on George RR Martin’s book Fire & Blood.

Have a look at it here:

The prequel, which is set 200 years before the events shown in Game of Thrones, will tell the story of House Targaryen. It features Rhys Ifans, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, and Matt Smith in pivotal roles. Each episode of the series was estimated to cost around $20 million.

Paddy Considine portrays King Viserys I Targaryen, who sits on the Iron Throne and rules the Seven Kingdoms, whereas Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) is awaiting his turn to reign. Their sister, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), is also eyeing the Iron Throne, This rivalry eventually leads to the Targaryen civil war, which is called the Dance of the Dragons.

The new footage has been released as a teaser trailer even though HBO had previously released an official teaser trailer in October.

The trailer made many fans nostalgic as it shows glimpses of the locations from the Game of Thrones series such as a painted table that doubled as a map at Storm's End and Great Hall at King's Landing, among others.

The series is set to premiere on 21 August and is a major initiative for HBO for the GoT fans. The historical fantasy drama series earned more than $1 billion during its run from 2011 to 2019. There are several other prequel projects set in the world of Westeros that are being developed, and if the House of the Dragon performs well, it could be a sign that GoT is being turned into a franchise. The series will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar in India.

