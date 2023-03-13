Attention Game of Thrones fans! A new piece of information has dropped about the beloved show’s spin-off The House of the Dragon and we cannot keep calm. According to co-creator Ryan Condal, the second season of the fantasy drama will feature five new dragons. While Condal remained tight-lipped on which new fire-breathing monster will appear in the show’s next season, speculation has already started. As per YouTube channel Emergency Awesome, Daeron Targaryen, the youngest child of Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and Alicent Hightower (played by Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke) and his dragon Tessarion could make an appearance in House of the Dragon season 2.

Talking about the other dragons that could possibly feature in the fantasy series, the video said that the wild dragons Cannibal and Sheepstealer could also be there in the show.

Apart from that, the video speculated that since House Targaryen, House Velaryon and House Celtigar all have Valerian blood, anyone could be a dragon rider, something that Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen could benefit from, since they are looking for allies in the show.

According to a Screenrant report, the show could also feature Sowing of the Seeds, which will attempt to find people with Targaryen blood. The season could end with the Dance of the Dragons, a full-blown civil war that will lead to the downfall of both the Targaryens and their fire-breathing companions.