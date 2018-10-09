House of Cards trailer: It's Claire Underwood vs the oligarchs in final season of hit Netflix series

The first teaser of the final season of House of Cards hinted at the death of Kevin Spacey's conniving politician Frank Underwood. The second teaser depicted Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood taking over as president after her husband’s death, in a remarkable declaration that “the reign of the middle-aged white man is over.”

The new trailer of the Netflix series reveals that her reign as President will hardly be smooth sailing with so many foes inside and outside the White House, including Frank’s former right-hand man Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly).

“The American oligarchs out there — they are coming for us,” she says in the trailer. “They are trying to strip me of my constitutional power as your commander-in-chief.”

She also adds: "Each one of us has to defend our destiny. The first female President of the United States is not going to keep her mouth shut."

In November 2017, Netflix quickly cut ties with Spacey after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced. Spacey has been accused by more than 20 men and has said nothing publicly about the allegations since an apology to the first accuser in October 2017.

The final season also stars Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott, Boris McGiver and Cody Fern.

The sixth and final season of House of Cards will be available on Netflix on 2 November. It will consist of just eight episodes rather than the 13 episodes of previous seasons.

