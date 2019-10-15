House Arrest: Netflix to premiere Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar's upcoming comedy on 15 November

Ali Fazal and Sriya Pilgaonkar-starrer House Arrest will debut on Netflix on 15 November, the streamer announced on 15 October (Tuesday). The two have previously shared screen space in Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh (Veere Di Wedding) and Samit Basu, the film is about a man, who trapped in his own fears, locks himself at home, only to find that while he can restrict his interaction with the world, he can't keep the world from entering his domain.

Here is the announcement

We made a movie! And it's out on Netflix on the 15th of November pic.twitter.com/B3tshcxqZm — Samit Basu (@samitbasu) October 15, 2019

The movie also features Jim Sarbh and Barkha Singh in pivotal roles, Netflix said in a statement.

"House Arrest is a fantastic script. It’s witty, very fresh and for me, selfishly, the character is very very arched and layered. So it was a fun time on sets to play this part. Even though it’s a comedy, it’s complex and I got to go on set everyday and do something new and fresh even though it was all at one place. Working with Shriya is always fun. Shashanka Ghosh is a genius along with Samit Basu who is the brains behind this venture. They both have such clarity on what they want and how they want it," Ali had previously said in a statement.

The film is produced by Trilok Malhotra and KR Harish of India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Watch the announcement video here.



Updated Date: Oct 15, 2019 17:53:48 IST