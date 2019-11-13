Hotel Mumbai song Humein Bharat Kehte Hain is an ode to the unsung heroes of 26/11 Taj Mahal Palace attacks

The makers of Hotel Mumbai have unveiled the first track of film, 'Humein Bharat Kehte Hain'. The track seems a poignant reminder of thank the unsung heroes of the unfaithful 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

While the song is composed by Sunny Inder, the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. Stebin Ben has lent his voice to the track.

The song opens to Anupam Kher's character, reminding the motto of their hotel to its waiters, "At Taj, Guest is God."

As the track begins, the track adds footage from the film revealing the Taj guests and employees struggling to escape the attack, and a few looking for places to hide themselves. Attached to the lyrics of, 'Apna paraya hum na dekhein, Kabbi bhi apna gam na dekhein, Dusro ke dard me khade rahte hai, Hame bharat kahte hain', the song shows a helpless Kher striving hard to keep his guests safe behind the doors of his kitchen.

Check out the song here

An ode for the martyrs who sacrificed for the greater good. Presenting #HumeinBharatKehteHain from #HotelMumbai: https://t.co/8DwnnDlKEx — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) November 13, 2019

The film recounts the 2008 attack on Mumbai’s luxury Taj Mahal Hotel, where dozens of guests and hotel workers were killed during a three-day siege carried out by Pakistan-based Islamist militants. The trailer reveals the narrative of the film unfolds from the perspectives of the hotel chef Hermant Oberoi (Kher), and a waiter named Arjun (Dev Patel).

Based on the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai, it also stars Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, and Jason Isaacs in pivotal roles.

Hotel Mumbai had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018, and received positive reviews for its portrayal of the harrowing attack.

However, it had a fair share of hiccups to find a release date in India. Initially, scheduled to release on 29 March, the film went mysteriously missing from the theatre listings. Times of India even investigated the factors that could have led to the film not being released in the subcontinent.

The film is now finally slated to release on 29 November.

