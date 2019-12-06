Hotel Mumbai, Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer's film on 26/11 attacks, makes Rs 7.21 cr in opening week

Hotel Mumbai has earned moderate numbers at the box office in its first week. The film, featuring Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, and Armie Hammer in pivotal roles, made Rs 7.21 crore in its opening week. The film earned Rs 54 lakhs on Thursday (its seventh day of release).

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh adds the second-week collection at the box office will be crucial for the lifetime business of the film, and be able to indicate where its commercial success stands.

Check out the box office performance of Hotel Mumbai

Owing to its limited release in the country, Hotel Mumbai has been unable to garner impressive numbers at the box office.

The film re-imagines the November 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel in Mumbai by a group of terrorists. Dev plays a staff member of the luxury hotel, named Arjun, while Kher essays Chef Hemant Oberoi. Hammer and Nazanin Boniadi play the hotel guests while Jason Isaacs of Harry Potter-fame stars as a Russian businessman Vasili.

The release was postponed from March to October and then finally to November. It had earlier failed to find any distributors in the country, owing to its "sensitive nature." Netflix had also dropped the film from its roster as it is embroiled in a legal battle with Plus Holdings, a Dubai-based company. Plus Holdings had moved Bombay High Court, filing a petition to seek an injunction against Netflix from screening Hotel Mumbai. They claimed that they had the rights to release the movie in SAARC countries.

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2019 13:48:18 IST